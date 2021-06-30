Financial Survey: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) & Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brickell Biotech and Microbot Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 491.40%. Microbot Medical has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.53%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Microbot Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 34.33 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -1.09 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$9.17 million N/A N/A

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brickell Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -3,255.36% -108.81% -81.75% Microbot Medical N/A -36.85% -34.52%

Risk and Volatility

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.17, meaning that its stock price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Brickell Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature. It has 42 issued/allowed patents and 23 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

