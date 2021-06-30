First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 93.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,059,000 after buying an additional 208,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

