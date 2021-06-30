First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Truist raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $48,499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $10,550,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.