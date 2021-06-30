First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in First Financial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

