First Manhattan Co. Acquires 37,955 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.07% of AbbVie worth $125,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,463. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

