First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.08% of Enbridge worth $59,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,501. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

