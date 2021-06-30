First Manhattan Co. Has $50.98 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250,251 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $50,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

