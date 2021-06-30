First Manhattan Co. Purchases 19,428 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,366,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for 0.8% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $183,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,596,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,451,000 after purchasing an additional 339,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

GoDaddy stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,268. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

