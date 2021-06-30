First Manhattan Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $248,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,629. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.59 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

