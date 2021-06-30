First Manhattan Co. Sells 1,588 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $543,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,875,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,098,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 475.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,394,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $14.70 on Wednesday, reaching $2,505.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,414.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,383.96 and a 1-year high of $2,555.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

