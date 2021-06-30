First Manhattan Co. Sells 5,034 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.05% of CME Group worth $40,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.46. 42,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,337. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.73.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.