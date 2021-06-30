First Manhattan Co. Sells 72,579 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 644,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,579 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $88,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $161.32. 61,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,648. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.78.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

