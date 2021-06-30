First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after acquiring an additional 759,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,549. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.62. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.