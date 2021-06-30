First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.40. 8,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.62 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

