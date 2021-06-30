First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $111.68. 55,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,758. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 133.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.76. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

