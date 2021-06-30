First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $14.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,505.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,582. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,383.96 and a 12-month high of $2,555.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,414.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

