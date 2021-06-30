First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,735,000 after purchasing an additional 480,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,958,000 after acquiring an additional 108,340 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mattel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,326,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 133,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 87.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,399,000 after buying an additional 72,015 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,634. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.