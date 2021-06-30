First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 112 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $4,692,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 53.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.71. 267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

