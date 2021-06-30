First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 374 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $5,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $29,741,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $106.80. 2,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.02.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

