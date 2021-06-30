First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Match Group comprises about 3.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.70.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $162.40. 41,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.78. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.