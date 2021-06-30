First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up approximately 2.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,712. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.14. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

