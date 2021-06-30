First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $206.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.93.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Western Financial by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Western Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 654,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Western Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Western Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

