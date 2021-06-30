Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,218,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,925,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

