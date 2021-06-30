Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 7,333 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,980,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,412,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 74,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,150. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

