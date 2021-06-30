Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.51. The stock had a trading volume of 67,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,275. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $300.14 and a 1 year high of $399.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

