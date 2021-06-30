Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $18.05 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,599 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 30,104 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,512,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $139,831,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,460 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,055,053 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.74. The company had a trading volume of 126,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,100. The company has a market cap of $205.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

