Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,655 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $121,479,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after buying an additional 321,217 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.00 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

