FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Danske upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FLIDY remained flat at $$3.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.79 million during the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

