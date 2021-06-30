FMC Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.80. FMC has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.