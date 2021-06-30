Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

