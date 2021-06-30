Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Gap Down to $43.47

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.47, but opened at $42.60. Formula One Group shares last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 145 shares traded.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.