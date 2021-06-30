Fort L.P. Acquires 520 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $534.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $536.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $497.04. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.