Fort L.P. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

IBM traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.36. 46,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

