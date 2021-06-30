Fort L.P. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 226,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,126,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $398.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,627. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $287.10 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $376.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

