Fort L.P. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Exponent makes up 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $61,111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Exponent by 428.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196,157 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Exponent by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 134,724 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $10,016,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $8,031,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

EXPO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.87. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,163. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.02.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.