Fort L.P. Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fort L.P. raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.08. 1,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,319. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.17.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

