Fort L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fort L.P. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.84. 750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,679. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.87 and a 12 month high of $167.54. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

