Fort L.P. Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $455.91. 912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,961. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.