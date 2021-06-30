Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY remained flat at $$5.69 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.