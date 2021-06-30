FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

