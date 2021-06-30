Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Decreases Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after purchasing an additional 239,638 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,875,000 after purchasing an additional 152,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.40. 7,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.00.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

