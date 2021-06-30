Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,151,938 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 18,236.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $65,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

IFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.75.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.72 million. Research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

