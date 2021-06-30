Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $66,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $2,655,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $96.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

