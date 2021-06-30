Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 187,901 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,901 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sun Life Financial worth $64,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

