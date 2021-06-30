Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,866 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $59,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Align Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $612.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.37 and a twelve month high of $647.20. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 106.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

