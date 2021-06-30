Franklin Resources Inc. Has $61.37 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Lithia Motors worth $61,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $336.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.21. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $150.88 and a one year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

