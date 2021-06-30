Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 43,337 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Carter’s worth $56,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Shares of CRI opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.68.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

