Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $54,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XYL opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $121.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

