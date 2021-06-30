Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Frank’s International worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after buying an additional 213,741 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FI opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42. Frank’s International has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

