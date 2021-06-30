Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRU. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.73.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.77. 169,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,510. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$9.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,445.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.